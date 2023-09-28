Murdoch Guild Assignment Guide

Online Resources

If referencing by hand is not your thing, you are in luck! As a Murdoch University student, you have free access to ‘Endnote‘, an online referencing management software, allowing you to build a library of references and insert citations as you write! If this sounds good to you, check out the link below to find out more about Endnote, as well as where to download it for free!

As amazing as it is to have help from software, always check your references in case you need to make any adjustments!

If you prefer to write your referencing by hand, but haven’t quite wrapped your head around it yet, then the Murdoch Library online referencing guide will be your friend! Select the referencing type you need and explore the different examples and breakdowns of both intext citations and reference list examples.

This guide stayed permanently open during my 1st year of uni at Murdoch to help me with my assignments!

On Campus Resources

If you’re still having a hard time with referencing, every Thursday from 12 – 2pm in the Geoffrey Bolton Library (South Street Campus), Ask a Librarian is held! If you need help understanding referencing, how to use the library databases, or even developing a search strategy for the Murdoch library database – head on down to the library foyer and ask away between 12 & 2pm each Thursday! Murdoch’s lovely librarians will be able to help you out!

Peer Academic Coaches (PAC) are a great resource to check out, where you can spend 20 minutes one on one with a PAC to help you with:

Academic skills (reading, writing, planning, maths, stats and time-management)

Planning an assignment (e.g., essay, report, etc.)

Referencing

Understanding academic integrity and discourse

Discipline-based skills and questions

Peer Academic Coaches (PAC) are in 3 different areas on Murdoch’s South Street campus, and once on our Mandurah Campus.

Each location has PAC’s that specialise in different degrees, so you can choose to visit a PAC who specialises in the same discipline as you for any super specific questions!

By clicking the link here, you will be able to view the timetable for each PAC location, Monday through to Friday in teaching weeks.

If you are in your 1st year of study at Murdoch, you may be able to attend a Peer Assisted Study Session (PASS) for your unit!

PASS classes are offered for first year units that are considered challenging and are a wonderful way to study with your peers. Through PASS, not only do you work through the content, but there is also opportunity to work on, or even simply start your assignment to make sure you’re on the right track!

Click the link here to check if a PASS class if offered for any of your first-year units!

Check in with your classmates to see how they’re going with the assignment. Sometimes having someone explain something to you (differently to how you’ve been trying to understand it) can make all the difference, and suddenly that essay question makes so much sense!

Check out the notice boards on campus for any workshops that Murdoch uni, or student ran societies might be running! Often there will be referencing workshops, or even group study sessions (which are great for keeping yourself accountable as you all work on your own things!). So, keep your eyes peeled for fliers in notice boards around campus, and on the digital screens in the library on level 2!

Goodluck with your assignments!