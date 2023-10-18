International Student Tips: Student Services On Campus

If you’re an international student here at Murdoch University, say you’re still getting used to the campus, and don’t quite know what help is offered….look no further! This article will be your guide, and soon you’ll know the ins and outs of services offered to international students at MU! Here we will be covering student services available on campus.

Student Central

Student central, located in the foyer of level 3 in Boola Katitjin (building 360.3.046) is the place to go for any queries regarding your studies at Murdoch. The friendly faces at Student Central (look for the people in red Murdoch shirts & hoodies!) can help you with information regarding:

Your current course

Visa requirements

Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)

Enrolment

Services and facilities around Murdoch

You can just walk in and someone will be with you shortly to help with your query, an appointment is not always necessary. They are open on Monday – Friday, 8.30am – 4.30pm and take phone enquiries from 9.30am – 3.30pm. Student Central can be contacted by phone at 1300 687 3624 or email at studentcentre@murdoch.edu.au.

Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC)

Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) is necessary to be an international student in Australia, and it needs to be valid the entire time you are here in Australia. For more information about OSHC, follow this link.

Allianz Care Australia OSHC support is available 430.1.006, this is located underneath the student hub, and is the 3rd door on the left when you take the stairs down to level 1! Assistance is available from 9am – 4:30pm on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Sonder

Sonder is a specialist 24/7 multilingual emergency, safety and wellbeing off-campus service provided for international students with eligible Overseas Student Health Cover (OSHC) from Allianz Care Australia.

Sonder’s app offers 24/7 help, where in urgent situations you can press the ‘Help’ button that automatically sends an alert to the Sonder Support Centre, who immediately geolocate you & establish your exact location. You will get immediate support and if needed, a liaison officer will be sent to you for in person assistance.

A ‘check on me’ can be set as a duration from 30 minutes, to over 8 hours, if you are meeting someone new or going to an unfamiliar place. BY setting a check on me, sonder will contact you regularly to make sure you’re okay as well as use their geolocation to monitor you!

‘Track my journey’ helps you navigate to your destination while sonder tracks your progress, always ensuring your safety. Track my journey is very useful when travelling alone, late at night or in an unfamiliar environment.

Sonder can be contacted via 1800 877 233 (within Australia) and (+61)2 9167 2900 (overseas) or via customerservice@sonderaustralia.com.

Murdoch University Medical Service

The medical service is located at building 418 at Murdoch University, open 8:30am – 4:30pm Monday to Friday!

Please note from Murdoch University Medical Service, regarding payment:

If you are insured by OSHC or NIB we will direct bill your provider at the same rate as Medicare when you see one of our doctors. This means that there are usually no out-of-pocket expenses for your appointments. Make sure you bring your insurer’s card to every appointment with you.

If you’re insured with any other private insurer, or you have a reciprocal health agreement, you will be charged on the day and provided with a receipt which you can forward to your insurance company for reimbursement.

Counselling services

Murdoch Counselling services are free of charge to enrolled students. They are also available on campus (located at building 440.1.144 – just look for the teal wall & glass sliding doors near bush court).

Appointments can be made in person at reception or call 9360 1227. An initial triage appointment will be made where the counsellor will discuss your challenges, and from there discuss the options available to help you.

Both the Medical service and Counselling have a strong relationship with Allianz Care Australia Overseas Student Health Cover. All medical bills for Allianz clients are processed directly, so you shouldn’t need to pay at your appointment.

Murdoch University Chiropractic Clinic

Did you know there’s a chiropractic clinic on campus, and that you can book appointments there? The chiropractic clinic is located at building 490.1.020, and is closest to car park 7, and the security office on campus drive! You can walk-in or make an appointment and will be treated by a 5th year chiropractic student clinician, under supervision of a registered chiropractor! So, If you’re needing your back looked at, why not support your fellow uni students and go to the Murdoch Uni Chiropractic clinic, whose pricing are competitive and often student friendly.

Murdoch Safe App

The Murdoch Safe App is a must have on campus, from navigating your way around, to fast and easy access to emergency and security services on and off campus.

MurdochSafe app gives you access to

Request security to escort you from one location to another after hours, say you stayed late at the library and need to walk to your car, just contact security via the app and they will gladly walk you to your car and make sure you get inside it safely

Quickly dial securities number or email them

Report a security concern

Quickly call 000 in life threatening medical emergencies

Outside help through services available 24 hours a day

Specific procedures in emergency situations on campus, including emergency evacuation, bushfire, armed persons etc

The Safety Toolkit that allows you to share your location, access a flashlight on your phone, a loud alarm and a friend walk that shares your location

University support including accessibility services, travel & safety help, disclose of sexual harassment or assault, health, safety & well-being and more

Murdoch Maps, an interactive online map that allows you to enter your on-campus location and destination (down to the exact building level and room number!), to find your way through the Murdoch Campus!

Legal Advice & Services

There are several free and low-cost legal advice services available to ensure you get the right advice & know your rights as an employee, an individual and a tenant in Australia.

Follow this link to access a list of free and low-cost legal services put together by your Murdoch Guild.

Murdoch Guild Student Assist Officers

Student Assist Officers can help in 3 different ways, from financial, academic and welfare assistance.

Emergency relief can be provided to those who are in immediate need of financial support, which includes:

Providing financial assistance

Providing money management advice

Providing access to FoodBank, where students will be gifted basic food items

Connecting students to community services available to them

Academic Assistance is where Student Assist Officers can assist in queries relating to:

Assessment re-mark

Academic misconduct

Retrospective withdrawal

Supplementary exam or assessment

Peer tutoring

Welfare Assistance includes offering assistance with:

Job ready training

Airport pick up

Accommodation

Finding employment

Legal resources

All these resources are available to all students, through an appointment available via the following link.

Worship centre

The Worship centre is location at Building 515 at the Murdoch campus. It is closest to carpark 6 & the childcare centre!

If you wish to enter the worship centre after hours, you’ll need your Murdoch id card to enter!