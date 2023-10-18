International Student Tips: Life in Perth

If you’re an international student here at Murdoch University, say you’re still getting used to the campus, and don’t quite know what help is offered….look no further! This article will be your guide, and soon you’ll know the ins and outs of services offered to international students at MU! We will be covering tips for finding accommodation, how to anticipate Perth weather, how to find work and other local news.

Accommodation in Perth

If you or know someone else that’s studying at MU who is wanting to find accommodation, please check out this link that MU put together about campus living at the village, as well as finding shared or independent living. You’ll also find the link to the Murdoch Guild’s Student accommodation database which looks for current available housing suitable for students.

Weather in Perth

Summer (December, January, February)

Lately, the weather in Perth has been a tad whacky (it’s meant to be spring and we’re getting lots of rain and wind?! What’s going on!). For our international friends that haven’t quite gotten the hang of the weather seasons in Australia, let us help you out!

Summer in Perth feels dry and hot with temperatures averaging 20 – 35°C on most days and can peak at 40°C on some days. Most people generally stay indoors in air-conditioning or take a swim at the beach or pool to cool off. The summer sun here is very hot with a high UV rating, so it’s important to protect yourself with sunscreen, hat and sunglasses. Sometimes summer can stretch through to March. Affordable standing or table-top fans can be found at Kmart, Target, Big W and other large department stores. Make sure to grab them at the beginning of the season as they tend to sell out.

Autumn (March, April, May)

Autumn is a popular time for people in Perth to take advantage of the cooler but still sunny weather and enjoy camping and outdoor activities. Average temperature in autumn is usually 12 – 25°C.

Winter (June, July, August)

Winter in Perth is rainy and cold, but never snowy. Although many days in winter are still sunny, some visitors to Perth can be taken by surprise at how cold the winter weather can be. You can find small and cheap heaters and jackets from Kmart, Target, Big W and other large department stores. Make sure to grab them at the beginning of the season as they tend to sell out. Average temperature in Winter is usually 8 – 18°C.

Spring (September, October, November)

For most students springtime coincides with the busiest time of the semester, which makes it perfect for you to enjoy on your study breaks. Visit Kings Park or talk a longer walk around our campus and take the time to enjoy the native wildflowers that only bloom at certain times of the year. Spring is feels cool to warm and has an average temperature of 10 – 22°C.

Working In Perth

If you’re hoping to work while you’re studying in Australia, we are here to help you put your best foot forward. The following link will give you access to LMS modules to complete in your own time that can help you boost your employability, as well as access to the myMurdoch career portal where Murdoch uni jobs are often posted (along with employability resources, and student and graduate jobs!). There is also access to a current jobs board of places that seek Murdoch students, and you can even register for upcoming in-person and virtual events that can link you with employers! So click that link!

Notice Boards on Campus

And finally, keep your eyes peeled around campus for the notice boards! They are spread out from Bush Court near counselling, to the side of the library, to the side of the guild building, and even along the wall on building 440 as you head towards the Worship Centre (near rooms 440.1.036 to .032!). These boards have Info on upcoming events by societies, the uni itself, job adverts, support groups, it’s a variety! So next time you’re walking past and see some fliers on the wall, maybe take a look as you don’t know what you’ll find!