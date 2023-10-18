International Student Tips: Making Friends At Murdoch

If you’re an international student here at Murdoch University, say you’re still getting used to the campus, and don’t quite know what help is offered….look no further! This article will be your guide, and soon you’ll know the ins and outs of services offered to international students at MU! We will be covering social opportunities on campus.

International Café

Maybe you’ve seen signs around campus advertising International Café and it’s gotten you curious? Well wonder no more! International Café is a safe space for international students (though everyone is welcome) to meet other international students that study at MU, to socialise with people of similar & different backgrounds, to try and ease that feeling of homesickness, and add in moments of good times and laughter! International Café runs every Wednesday, from 10am to 2pm (as part of The Den) right under the student hub (it’s called The Base) which is building 430, level 1!

You can get there by turning left at Chatime and going down the big outside stairs (past Sir Walters) and into the Winter Gardens (the outside grassed area in front of the International Café! Look for the ping pong table and you’re there!).

Another way to get there is to enter the Student Hub, walk to the Chinese Canton, and there is a lift and set of stairs across from the Chinese Canton – walk down those stairs and you will walk into the International Café!

At International Café, there is always:

a fun playlist of music around the world playing

lots of different games to play with other students

a craft activity from 12 – 1pm

free snacks!!

Free instant coffee & tea

Student Wellbeing and Equity Ambassadors to talk to about anything that’s on your mind, whether you need help with something or just want to talk to a friendly face!

Virtual International Study Hub

Another cool thing that’s been put together for international students, that actually started in the tough times when covid was making it difficult for human interaction to happen, is the International Virtual Study Hub!

Brought to you by the Well-being and Equity Projects Team, it’s a hub that is accessible from your very own LMS platform (it looks exactly like this image on the right!) and allows you to connect to other international students over the internet!

Say you meet someone super cool at International Café and didn’t catch their name, but you’d love to hang out again. Put a post up on the International Virtual Study Hub to see if they’re on there, and maybe the wonderful world of the web can connect you again! The virtual international student hub also has resources from life in Perth, learning and study advice, university support, health & wellbeing support, and international advice, resources, and forms

The Den

The Den is a safe space for all students to come to, hang out, meet new people, talk about anything, access resources, pet some therapy dogs and have some free tea! It’s a space where everyone is welcome, and we put mental health first. The Den runs from Monday to Thursday every teaching week, from 10am – 2pm, in the same location as International Café! Building 430, level 1!

The weekly layout for the Den is as follows ->

And The Den is blessed with several therapy dogs who visit from about 11 / 11:30am each day for a few hours!

If you would love to stay in the loop about what’s going on at the Den each week, sign up to the newsletter here.

Murdoch Uni Guild Societies

Are you wanting to meet new people with similar backgrounds? Perhaps you’re feeling a bit homesick and want some regular engagement with similar people? The following Guild clubs and societies may be of interest to you:

Murdoch African society

Murdoch Be with Buddha society

Murdoch Desi Association

Murdoch Filipino Student society

Murdoch International Students Association

Murdoch Malaysian Association

Murdoch University Indonesian Student Association

Murdoch University Muslim Student Association

The Singapore Link

Every Thursday on Bush Court at the Murdoch Campus, clubs often have a stall set up where you can ask them anything! There are many more specialised clubs at Murdoch University for disciplines and hobbies, and you can find a list of them here (along with details to follow them on social media!).