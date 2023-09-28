Hidden Spots at Murdoch’s Perth Campus

Anatomy Museum

For non-veterinary students, come and visit the anatomy museum in the veterinary biological sciences building (250)!

Established in 2001, the museum holds a plethora of specimens primarily to assist vet students in their studies.

In one area of the museum, there are X-ray displays, human anatomy models, and displays of primate and human evolution. The other area of the museum houses an arrangement of animal skeletons, comparative anatomy, body systems and specimens.

This museum has it all­­—there is so much to learn and see at the anatomy museum than can be written here!

It is worth noting that some of the specimens on display may be uncomfortable for some to see. If you’re up to it, however, the anatomy museum is definitely worth visiting the next time you’re on campus!