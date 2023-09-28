Hidden Spots at Murdoch’s Perth Campus

When you’re at uni, do you find yourself heading to class, sitting down to study, grabbing a bite, and then making your way home? If so, why not take some time to explore Murdoch’s beautiful campus first? There are many secret places around Murdoch’s Perth campus that you might not have known about. Here’s a list of some of these spots you should check out next time you’re at uni!
Little Free Library
In 2018, two Little Free Library boxes were installed on campus. This initiative aims to build community by encouraging reading, book-sharing, and increasing people’s access to books. If you come across the Little Free Library boxes on campus, feel free to take a book and leave your own book for others to read! P.S.: You can find one at Bush Court and the other between building 490 and Banksia Court (pictured below).
Chinese Garden
If you don’t have classes near the north-western end of campus, you may not know about the Chinese Garden located between buildings 450, 512, and 513. The main feature of this garden is a large pond filled with colourful koi fish and a running waterfall that makes the space intimate and tranquil. Along the pond is a path with an impressive Chinese pavilion. There is a small table under this pavilion making this an ideal spot for quiet study. In addition, the ceiling of the pavilion has an intricate Chinese dragon on it, a symbol of wisdom, health, and prosperity in Chinese culture.
If you’re ever feeling a little stressed, the Chinese Gardens is a great place to visit thanks to its rather calming atmosphere.
Anatomy Museum
For non-veterinary students, come and visit the anatomy museum in the veterinary biological sciences building (250)!
Established in 2001, the museum holds a plethora of specimens primarily to assist vet students in their studies.
In one area of the museum, there are X-ray displays, human anatomy models, and displays of primate and human evolution. The other area of the museum houses an arrangement of animal skeletons, comparative anatomy, body systems and specimens.
This museum has it all—there is so much to learn and see at the anatomy museum than can be written here!
It is worth noting that some of the specimens on display may be uncomfortable for some to see. If you’re up to it, however, the anatomy museum is definitely worth visiting the next time you’re on campus!
Bower Court
This tucked-away spot is situated off the Broadwalk in the centre of building 44o. The main feature of Bower Court is its winding grass path framed by tall trees and light shrubbery. With fluttering leaves and the distant chirping of black cockatoos, this court is a great spot to get away from the busyness of uni life. Plus, Bower Court is equipped with three hanging basket chairs, making it the perfect space to relax!
Boola Katitjin’s Balcony
Whilst Murdoch’s newest Boola Katitjin boasts wonderful learning spaces and new food options, it also offers stunning panoramic views. To unlock these views, head to the southern end of Boola Katitjin’s fourth storey, where there is a large balcony. From here, you can see the university’s clinic paddocks and some of the Beeliar Regional Park in the south. To the west, Boola Katitjin’s growing gardens are visible as well as hidden spot #7 on this list!
The pictures of these views don’t match their beauty in person. Next time you’re around Boola Katitjin, come and see them for yourself!
Sir Walter Murdoch Memorial Walk
Sir Walter Murdoch (1874–1970) was an Australian academic and the man whom Murdoch University (the second university to be established in Western Australia) is named after. There is an extensive display of Sir Walter’s personal library along the walk, alongside images and posters detailing his life. The walk concludes with a setup of Sir Walter’s desk and some of his artefacts.
You can find the Sir Walter Murdoch Memorial Walk on level 2 of Geoffrey Bolton Library, between the learning common area and the quiet zone in the south wing.
Banksia Court Treetop Walk
In the heart of Banksia Court is a beautiful gathering space encircled by pergolas. This leads to Banksia Walk, a pleasant garden trail that also holds a mini treetop walk! You can enter the tree-top section of the walk from three different points (behind the library; a path leading from Boola Katitjin; and from the heart of Banksia court).
Away from the hustle of uni life, this location is a perfect spot to immerse yourself in nature. When the weather is nice, you can hear bees buzzing and birds chirping throughout the trail! P.S.: Remember hidden gem #5, Boola Katitjin’s balcony? You can spot this little treetop walk all the way from there!
Bonus Hidden Gems: Statues
If you’ve traversed campus, you’ll know that from the sculpture at Bush Court to those near Boola Katitjin and Banksia Court, there are quite a few statues around!
Nevertheless, not all statues at Murdoch are well-known. Two statues that are more hidden on campus are below:
Firstly, there is a statue in the courtyard between buildings 245 and 340 that is a homage to the physical sciences and engineering faculties situated on this part of campus (Don’t worry, there’s no tree-lopping going on here!).
Likewise, this statue of two chickens, located in the courtyard surrounded by the veterinary and biology buildings, honours the two respective disciplines.
From little libraries and artefact arrays to secluded spaces and picturesque places, there are so many little hidden gems around Murdoch’s Perth campus to explore. If you haven’t seen any of these spots yet (or even if you have already), make it the highlight of your next trip to Murdoch uni!