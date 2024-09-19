Vote Now on the Campus Perspectives Photo Comp!

On 23 July, we hosted a photo competition asking students and staff to take fun photos around our campus with different perspectives of things (sizes, angles or fun set-ups). We’ve since closed our photo competition and now invite all students and staff to vote!

The top 5 photos that receive the most votes will receive prizes. First place gets a $250 gift card, second place gets a $150 gift card, third place gets a $100 gift card, fourth place gets a $70 gift card and fifth place gets a $50 gift card.

You can see the photos and vote in person at Cafe Kadjininy or do it online. Send your votes in by emailing us at projects@murdochguild.com.au stating your top 5 photos, ranking from your favourite first. Remember to vote not just on quality, but also creativity!

See all 51 submissions by flicking through them below or via our google drive folder. Please note the photos are large files and may take a while to load.

Voting closes on Monday 7 October at 4pm and the winner will be announced by Wednesday 9 October on Murdoch Guild’s Instagram (@murdochguild) and Facebook page.