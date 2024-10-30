The Best Time of Year to Visit Rottnest Island

Just a quick 30-minute ferry ride from Perth, Rottnest Island stands out as one of the best day trips in Western Australia. While summer can be too hot, spring is the ideal time to visit, offering warm sunny days perfect for bike rides, hikes, and swims.

Getting to Rottnest

To reach Rottnest, you’ll need to book a ferry ticket. The two main ferry companies, SeaLink and Rottnest Express, depart from B Shed in Fremantle, which you can access through bus 998 from the Murdoch university campus. A one-way ferry ticket with a student concession will cost around $50, plus a $20.50 conservation fee. If you book with SeaLink more than seven days in advance, you can get a 15% discount!

Moving Around

Once on the island, the two main options to explore it are renting a bike, either when you book your ferry, or on the island itself, for about $30–$36. If you prefer a less active option, there’s the Rottnest Explorer Bus, which offers a hop-on, hop-off service across the island for $22 with a concession.

The Best Spots To Explore The Island

From the harbor, you can kick off your day with a quick breakfast or dive straight into a scenic loop around the island. Starting in a clockwise direction, your first stop might be Henrietta Rocks and Porpoise Bay, a distinct location known for the “Shark” shipwreck from 1939. Continuing along the path, you’ll soon reach Salmon Bay. Although a bit more crowded, this bay is perfect for a swim, especially for families with younger kids.

Next, make a detour for a short hike to the Wadjemup Lighthouse. For around $15, you can climb to the top for panoramic views, or you can opt to relax and grab a bite from a nearby food truck. If you have time, venture out to the island’s far western tip, the West End, where you might spot whales, sea lions, and other wildlife.

As you work your way back, you’ll find different options depending on your interests. Stark Bay is an ideal stop for those looking to catch some waves, Little Armstrong Bay offers clear waters for snorkeling, and if you’re after a quiet place to sunbath, Parakeet Bay is the perfect spot. Finally, as you return to the main settlement, keep an eye out for the island’s famous quokkas. Be sure to take some fun photos with these cute creatures, but make sure to respect their space.

If your ferry departs after 6 pm, you’ll get a chance to watch the sunset before the journey back. Just keep some seasickness medication handy for the ferry ride in case the waves in the evening get a bit rough. Although it is sad to say goodbye, the amazing memories from Rottnest Island will always remain!