Mastering the Art of Studying: 10 Tips to Get Through Exam Season

End of year exams are absolutely the most nerve-wracking experience a student has to go through. Now that exam season is right around the corner and everyone is stressed, overwhelmed, and overworked, here are a few productive ways you can make the most out of your study time.

1. Organise your study space

A neat and organised space will help you focus. Get rid of all the distractions and make sure you are comfortable. A cluttered space makes it impossible to concentrate.

2. Use flow charts and diagrams

It is easier to study and learn if you can visualise whatever you are doing. Start by writing down everything you know about a particular topic. Next, fill in the gaps by writing down whatever you left out in the initial step. Then, start linking everything together and try to condense it into a one-page diagram. This format can help you recall everything you need to remember.

3. Explaining tougher topics to others

People tend to learn better when they teach others. Ask your parents, siblings, or friends for help. Break down a topic you are struggling with into simple language and try to explain it to them. The simpler the language you use, the easier it will be for them to understand. This will also highlight the areas where improvement is needed.

4. Take regular breaks

Studying for long periods of time at a stretch can reduce knowledge retention and therefore, it is important to take regular breaks. You can go out for a walk, watch an episode of your favourite TV series, or go out for lunch with friends – just try to do something that refreshes your mind and makes you feel relaxed.

5. Set goals

Identify what you want to achieve in the next few days and plan accordingly. Be it watching all the lectures for a unit or making notes – plan it out! Setting goals is a great way to motivate yourself.

Pro tip: Treat yourself with a fun activity once you achieve your goals. Positive reinforcement is the best way to work.

6. Don’t try to study an entire subject in one session

Be specific about what you plan on studying and break down your subject into ‘chunks’. Trying to cram everything in one go will let you go nowhere. So take it slow and pace yourself. Make sure you set your goals and try your best to achieve them.

7. Make the most of your teachers

Your teachers are there to help you. They want you to succeed. Do not hesitate to ask for help. If you don’t understand something when you’re studying, ask them. They are your best assets.

8. Teamwork makes the dream work

Students tend to learn better in groups. Plan group study sessions and bring your friends or classmates together and help each other with different topics and concepts. Watching others study will motivate and encourage you to study as well.

9. Test yourself

Getting someone to quiz you or quizzing yourself is a great way to improve learning. Recalling an answer to a question helps increase retrieval abilities and commits information to your long-term memory.

Pro tip: make flash cards and carry them around with you to study on the bus home or while waiting for lunch, or you could also use use websites like quizlet to assist you in the learning process.