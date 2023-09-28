Networking in Uni

The networking garden

Imagine networking as a garden. You carefully plant seeds that you’ll nurture and eventually harvest for future benefits. Networking isn’t simply about collecting business cards or contacts; it’s about building meaningful relationships within your profession or interest group.

Networking isn’t just a buzzword. It is vital for gaining employment as many employers hire from their networks. Beyond job hunting, networking promotes idea exchange and boosts creativity. It’s a way for professionals to stay updated with industry news and trends.

Planting the seeds

University provides fertile ground for planting the seeds for a meaningful network. Here’s how you can do that:

Attend your classes: Don’t underestimate the potential of your classmates. You might make life-long friends and they may even become future leader in your field.

If you have trouble introducing yourself and are nervous about networking events, develop an elevator pitch. An elevator pitch is a concise and impactful summary used to introduce yourself. They are typically 20-30 seconds. While there is no strict formula, you can follow this framework:

Introduction: Grab attention and provide a brief background.

Watering your plants

Just like a garden needs care to survive and thrive, so does your network. Keep your connections alive by engaging regularly with those in your network. This might include checking in with someone via an email or organising a coffee chat. Meeting with your contacts also allows you to ‘cross-pollinate’ ideas and perspectives. Don’t afraid to prune away toxic connections that hinder your growth and instead, surround yourself with those who support and inspire you.

Harvesting your garden

Your networking efforts during university will yield a garden of opportunities that will extend beyond graduation. In the end, networking isn’t just a cliché; it’s a powerful tool for personal and career growth that you develop during your time at university.