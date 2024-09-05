Guild 2025 Front Cover Diary Competition!

GET YOUR ARTWORK ON THE FRONT COVER OF OUR 2025 STUDENT DIARY!

We’re looking for a talented Murdoch artist to have their work published on the cover of the 2025 Murdoch Student Guild Diary!

Your work will feature on the diaries of thousands of Murdoch students but you’ll also receive $400 in gift cards if your artwork is chosen.

How to Apply?

Please send us a short bio about yourself and your artwork to projects@murdochguild.com.au with the subject line ‘2025 Diary Competition’ to enter. It will be judged anonymously by a panel of students and staff.

Please include the designer’s full name, email and mobile number.

A short bio about yourself and your artwork

Applications close 10pm Friday 18 October 2024.

Design Guidelines

Design should fit size of 148mm x 210 mm. (put first as crucial to get size right and stating that it needs to be original work)

Only original designs will be considered.

Images to be supplied in either PDF or EPS format, CMYK colour space. PNG or JPG will also be considered, though not preferable.

Digital images only – no physical entries will be considered.

No gradients, shadows or any other effects to be applied; intricate designs will be harder to print – so aim to keep it simple and bold.

The Guild reserves the right to adjust the design for reproduction purposes.

Terms & Conditions

You state that the entry submitted is your own original creation and that you did not copy anyone else’s work in creating your contest entry. You agree that if you win the contest, you authorise the use without additional compensation, for promotional purposes in any manner and in any medium (including without limitation the internet, written or email communications, brochures, videos, film, printing) that we deem appropriate. If it is discovered your work is someone’s other than your own, you understand you will be withdrawn from the competition, immediately forfeiting any prize