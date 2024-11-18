Budget-Friendly Ideas For The Summer Break

Now that we’re all free from exams and studying and have time to spend with friends and family, here are a few budget-friendly things you can do over the summer!

Melville Summer Music

Get your friends and family down to the parklands in the City of Melville. This free music festival is on from November 2024 all the way to March 2025. Spread out on your picnic blankets, discover new genres of music and celebrate local musicians and artists. This is the perfect way to spend a summer evening with your loved ones.

Sunday Music at Fremantle Arts Centre

Enjoy a free outdoor concert series at the Fremantle Arts Centre. The Sunday Music promises a celebration of diversity; an eclectic mix of local and national artists spanning genres from soulful country and indie rock to Afro beats and experimental jazz. The last date to catch this amazing event is the 22nd of December, 2024. Head on over to the website for more details: SUNDAY MUSIC EVENTS.

Coogee Beach Festival

Bring your friends and family along for a wonderful celebration of arts and culture down to Coogee Beach on Sunday, 26th January 2025. Enjoy the live entertainment, fun activities, splash zone and other family-friendly activities. The event is also dog-friendly for those of you who do not wish to leave your furry friends behind.

Scarborough Sunset Markets

Spend an evening at the Scarborough Sunset Markets. Enjoy live music, food and retail stalls. Walk around the beach and stop by for some munchies! The event is on from every Thursday evening until the 24th of April 2025. The location is easily reachable using public transport as well!

Head on over to the website to know more about the event: Scarborough Sunset Markets.

Visit the Fremantle Markets

Step into the Fremantle Markets and enjoy the distinctive atmosphere of over a hundred years of vibrant culture and heritage. The markets are on every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 8am-6pm. The venue is easily accessible through public transport as well as private vehicles.

Get into the festive vibe with the Rio Tinto Christmas Lights Trail

The Rio Tinto Christmas Lights Trail is back in town, lighting up the City for 41 nights with 20 amazing light installations. You can walk the full trail to see all 20 installations or take the family-friendly route, ‘The Merry Mile’. Enjoy festive entertainment and performances throughout the City on select nights, including weekly visits from Santa Claus in December. This event is on from the 22nd November 2024 until 1 January 2025.

Stitched up! Christmas Lights at the Fremantle Prison

Inspired by knitted Christmas sweaters, vintage Christmas cards and stained glass windows, Fremantle Prison has teamed up with VJZoo to transform the Gatehouse with stunning lighting projections in the lead-up to Christmas. Bring the kids and cameras down between 7.45pm – 10.00pm from Wednesday 18 December – Sunday 22 December and capture all the festive fun. Have a look at the website for more information here: Stitched up! Christmas Lights.

Rotary Jacaranda Festival

The heart of Applecross Village will come alive as Ardross Street transforms into a vibrant hub of excitement. With over 150 stalls, this is the ultimate shopping paradise, offering an array of unique and diverse products for every taste. From artisan crafts to delicious food, there’s something for everyone. The event will only be held on the 24th of November 2024 so add it to your calendars! Have a look at the website for venue details and other information here: Rotary Jacaranda Festival

City of Perth fireworks for New Year’s Eve

Elizabeth Quay and Barrack Square will come alive with amusement rides, sideshow alleys, food vendors, roving entertainment and more on the 31st of December 2024, from 5pm until late! A family-friendly fireworks show will light up over the Swan River at 8:30pm, and for the first time, a midnight fireworks display will officially ring in 2025.

Hopefully, these ideas will help make your summer full of fun and joy. Feel free to share some other amazing ideas and adventures you’ve learnt about in and around Perth by writing to us at metior@murdochguildcouncil.com.au. Have a wonderful summer, Merry Christmas to those who celebrate and, a Happy New Year!