Avoiding Burnout This Semester: 4 Essential Tips

With one week left of the winter holidays, university timetables and classes are being finalised. The chill, relaxed students will slowly turn into busy and possibly even stressed students. Some may wonder, “How do I avoid burnout this semester?”.

Below, I will explain four ways to help you avoid burnout this semester.

Prioritize Rest

If you need rest, you should rest. Fun fact: feeling tired is usually due to a lack of sleep! Many university students try to finish assignments in one night, staying up late to catch up on work. While this may work in the short term, it has long-term implications. An unhealthy sleep cycle will only worsen stress. Good sleep is essential for cognitive function and overall well-being.

Don’t Overbook Yourself

Be careful about what you agree to do. Are you setting yourself unrealistic goals? Are you saying yes to too many unnecessary activities? Take a look at your current schedule and be honest with yourself. Avoid overloading your plate with commitments.

Disconnect from Technology

Wow, crazy, right? Have you ever thought about how much time you spend scrolling on Instagram? Unplugging from social media can reduce stress and lead to a more relaxed outlook. Take regular breaks from your devices to recharge mentally.

Seek Support

If you feel overwhelmed, don’t hesitate to contact a trusted family member or friend, or reach out to Murdoch’s counselling services. Burnout is common, so it’s nothing to be embarrassed about. Also, here’s a reminder to check in on your friends throughout the semester.

Thanks for reading, and I hope you all have a great semester!