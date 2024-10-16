5 Ways to Save Money on Food at Murdoch University

If there’s one group that knows how to stretch a dollar, it’s students. Thankfully, Murdoch University offers a wide range of food options with discounts available (only if you know where to look!). Whether you’re after a coffee, Asian cuisine, or even groceries, here are five of the best tips to help you keep your foodie experience affordable on campus.

1. Get a $6 meal at Chinese Canton

Located in the Student Hub, this popular Asian food spot offers discounted meals on Fridays before closing, around 3 p.m. The options range from rice and noodles to vegetables, meats, and fried appetizers like spring rolls. You can enjoy your meal on the spot or ask for a lid and take it home for later!

2. Join the Murdoch Community Garden

Every Tuesday from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., swing by the Community Garden to help plant and harvest vegetables, herbs, and even pick up some seasonal fruits and nuts. Afterward, enjoy a free dinner prepared with these fresh, local ingredients, and take some home for your own cooking.

3. Download the app “Courtside”

By signing up for the Courtside app, you can earn points with every purchase at this Student Hub restaurant. For each dollar you spend, you earn 10 points, and once you reach 500 points, you can redeem them for $5 off. The app also offers exclusive discounts, such as the recent half-price coffee deal for International Coffee Day. Plus, you can skip the queue by ordering ahead.

4. Look for reduced products at Grab N Go

If you visit Grab N Go around closing time—6 p.m. on weekdays and 3 p.m. on Saturdays—you’ll often find reduced prices on fresh items like sandwiches, salads, and sushi platters. You can also find discounts on snacks like cookies and crisps at any time during the day.

5. Let yourself be surprised at Sushia

Similar to the first tip, you might score a free item with your order at Sushia near closing time on Fridays —approximately between 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Whether it’s a sushi roll or a fried treat, while it’s not guaranteed, it’s worth a try (and the food is always delicious).

Hopefully, these five tips will help you enjoy delicious food at a better price and keep you energized to power through the end of the semester. If you have any other money-saving tips, feel free to share them with us via email (metior@murdochguildcouncil.com.au) or on our Instagram account (@murdochguild)!