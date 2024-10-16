5 Ways to Give Back to the Community!

Do you want to give back to the community, meet new people, and do something productive this summer? Here are a few volunteer opportunities that you could participate in over the summer:

1. Telethon Community Cinemas

Volunteer at open-air community cinemas at 4 different venues- Murdoch University (Murdoch), Burswood Park, ECU (Joondalup) and Bassendean.

TCC donates all the money they collect during the movie screenings to children’s charities.

Give back to the community while watching movies! Be it working at the candy store or at the gate- volunteering with Telethon is an amazing experience.

Plus point- you get a free movie voucher for every session you volunteer!

2. Volunteer at RAISE

Do you enjoy talking to kids? You can volunteer with RAISE to mentor and tutor Year 8 students around Perth. Be a guiding soul or a listening ear for these children. Help them figure out their life and future goals or go with them to the beach for a volleyball game.

This is a very fun opportunity and an amazing way to spend time this summer!

Note- only people 21 years and older can apply to volunteer with RAISE.

3. Volunteer at Perth Children’s Hospital

Hospitals can be extremely dreary places for children, why not bring some joy to their lives? You can join an amazing volunteers’ team at the Starlight Express Room at the hospital. The volunteers provide a haven for sick kids and their families, indulging them in various activities such as video games and puzzles! It’s a place where you must get down to the business of having serious fun.

4. Volunteer at Livewire

Livewire is Starlight’s dedicated program for teenagers living with a serious illness, disability or chronic health condition. Livewire aims to help teens’ develop social connections and find a sense of belonging. Livewire works both online and in-person. You can connect with young people (12-20 year olds) through Livewire and provide them with support, help them feel happier, heard and understood.

5. Volunteer at OP Shops

OP shops such as Salvos and Good Sammy, are always looking for volunteers to help them around the stores. These organisations are wonderful places to meet people from all backgrounds and make new connections. Help these organisations provide basic resources to people who are hungry, homeless, abandoned or abused. This is a wonderful way to give back to the community and understand the struggles different people face.

Please feel free to reach out on our email metior@murdochguild.com.au or our Instagram page (Murdoch Guild) and tell us about more volunteer opportunities.