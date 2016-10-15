Room/s for Rent

Room/s for Rentbills included, couples considered, furnished
Oswald Street Coolbellup, WA 6163
Hi, We are renovating a 3×1 house and looking to sublease 3 rooms to quiet respectable students. I can send photos in the current condition if requested and I will be posting photos after the house is renovated. The property is not currently rented so we are happy to discuss leasing 2 of all of the rooms.
Please contact me for further information.
Many thanks,
Aaron Patterson
0400881574
Aaron@chevalier.net.au
$175 rent, bond of $700
- Bills included (internet separate)
- Couples considered at a higher rate
Close to
- Murdoch University
- Shops
- Bus stop
- Post Office
- Parks
Furnishings
- Bed
- Wardrobe
- Study desk
Available from: 15 Oct 2016
Rules:
- No Pets
- No raging parties
- Smoking outside only