Room for rent in beautiful house with garden

Room for rent in beautiful house with gardenbills included, furnished, internet included, pets considered
Beautiful house and garden in quiet part of Hamilton Hill. Bus stop around corner with easy transport to Murdoch.
My name is Stephen, and I am an anthropologist & Italian interpreter. I work from home but spend a lot of time at my partner’s house in the evenings. I am a former English teacher and former PhD student. Overseas students welcome.
Rent: $170 per week
- $170 Bond
- Bills included
- Internet included
Close to
- Shops
- Bus stop
- Post Office
- Parks
Furnishings
- Bed
- Study desk
- drawers
- shelves
- bookshelf
- clothes rack
Available from: 21 Sep 2016
Rules
- Pets considered
- Smoking outside only
- No couples, but partner may stay over occasionally.
Photos
Contact
Stephen Bennetts
0404674261
stephen.bennetts@hotmail.com
Preferred contact: Phone (call)