Loving family with a room for rent

A clean, comfortable and tidy place to live in. Enjoy a swim in the private pool on hot summer days, take a stroll at the nearby park, have fun playing with the kids, or enjoy a conversation over delicious asian or western meals.

The bedroom is big enough for an additional room mate. If you think you want to live with a friend during this period, it is definitely possible, at additional cost.

Meals can be provided, which will save you the time and hassle of shopping and cooking. At additional cost.

I am a graphic designer by profession but currently a homemaker with 2 kids, aged 2 and 9. My husband owns a carpet cleaning business. We have done homestay for students before, therefore we have recent police clearance and Working With Childrens’ Check.

Aubin Grove

$200 a week, $500 bond

Bills and internet included

Internet Access: Included in rent

Nearby

Shops

Bus stop

Parks

Aubin Grove Train Station (which will be ready 1st Qtr 2017)

Furnishings provided:

Bed

Wardrobe

Study desk

Available from: 17 Oct 2016

Rules:

No pets

No smoking

Photos

Contact

Donna Poon

0432281284

poondonna@yahoo.com.sg

