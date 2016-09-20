Great furnished room – walking distance to Murdoch, train, shops

, , , , ,

Ecofriendly home in the perfect location!  It takes me about 25 minutes to walk to my building on campus, and it is about 10 min walk to Murdoch train station, 4 minutes to Woolworths and the other businesses at Stocklands Bull Creek, and 3 min to a bus stop for Freo or other spots! Looking for a mature, responsible individual (or couples considered) move in. This is a 4×2, but most of the time it is shared with just one other person. (One bedroom is used as my study, the other as a spare bedroom.) We have an ensuite, so the main toilet/bathroom are generally for your private use (except when guests may be over). There is plenty of room, with an exercise area, big back yard with a small garden, front patio, as well as lounge, dining room, etc. Send me a message with a bit about yourself and any questions if interested. (More pics available on request.)

I am a Phd student at Murdoch in my late 30’s who lives with my FIFO partner (so he is here about 1/3 of the time). We are pretty laidback and both spend a fair amount of time working/studying, but also enjoy the outdoors, cooking, having friends over from time to time, boardgames, etc. His sons also occasionally come to stay.

Address: Endeavour Ave Bull Creek, WA 6149

Rent: $195 per week

  • Bills included
  • Unlimited internet included

Within walking distance

  • Murdoch University
  • Shops
  • Bus stop
  • Train station
  • Post Office
  • Parks
  • Public library
  • Banks

Furnishings provided

  • Bed
  • Wardrobe
  • Study desk
  • Bedside tables

Available from: 20 Sep 2016

Rules

  • No pets
  • No smoking
  • No drugs

Contact

Krista Jones
0402471047
leanna_jones@hotmail.com

Preferred contact: Phone (message) or e-mail