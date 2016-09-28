Furnished double room available in lovely Bicton – walking distance to public transport

I own a 2 bedroom villa, in a small complex of 8, in walking distance to Melville Plaza, public transport and the river. For students, Murdoch Uni and Notre Dame are a 15 min drive and UWA a 20 min drive. There is a bus stop on Preston Point Road (5 min walk) and on Canning Highway (10 min walk), which get you to the City in 30 mins and to Fremantle in 15 mins.

The room comes fully furnished, including TV, new bedding and built in wardrobe. You would be sharing a large bathroom, with separate toilet. There is also a decent sized shaded courtyard out the back that is great during summer. The villa is air conditioned, and, if you own a car, there is additional parking at the back of the complex. Being a villa, storage is limited and so this would suit someone with limited possessions i.e stuff! The kitchen is fully equipped, as is the laundrey and living area, so all you need to do is move in!

The complex itself is quiet and well managed. I’ve lived here for a year now with no issues. The neighbours all work or study full time, lead busy lives and keep to themselves.

The room would suit a single person, someone clean, quiet and easy going. Rent does not include bills. Bills are split between us as they are received, usually bi-monthly. There is no gas used in the villa and therefore no bills for this service. Alternatively, I am happy to negotiate a weekly rental price inclusive of bills. You will find living costs at my place compare well given the Bicton area.

I’m 31, single and work full time. I tend to work long hours during the week, but enjoy socialising on weekends. Im half British and spent 5 years living and working in London. Im very organised, neat and clean by nature. I don’t smoke, only drink socially, am quiet, respectful of other peoples space and like to get a good nights sleep, as I am a full time working professional. When not working I enjoy travel, cooking, eating out, the beach and anything cultural i.e. plays, concerts, films. If interested message or call me and we can make a time for you to view 🙂

Close to

Shops

Bus stop

Post Office

Parks

Rent: $180, includes internet.

Furnishings

Bed

Wardrobe

Study desk

Rules

No smoking

No couples

No big parties

Pets considered

Available from: 28 Sep 2016

Contact

Laura Hopkins

0413743620

ljhopkins@iinet.net.au