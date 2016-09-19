2 bedrooms for rent in Leeming, off South Street – Free veges from the garden!bills included, furnished, internet included
Fully furnished 4×2 house with ducted evaporative AC (except ceiling fan in one bedroom), and gas heater (in living room). Very clean and tidy house. Both bedrooms for rent have built in wardrobes, and full length mirrors. Brand new single beds including mattresses. Bus stop conveniently located at back of house, accessed by gate. Large garden including aquaponics set up – help yourself to free veges!
You would be living with a retired couple who welcome students of all backgrounds. This home would suit mature-minded people looking for a quiet place to study.
$130 Rent per week, $260 bond
- Bills included
- Internet included.
- Off-street parking available
- Shared bathroom
Close to
- Murdoch University
- Shops
- Bus stop
- Train station
- Post Office
- Parks
- Hospitals
Furnishings:
- Bed
- Wardrobe
- Study desk+chair+lamp
Rules:
- No Pets
- No smoking
- No couples (but partner may stay over occasionally)
Available from: 19 Sep 2016
Contact
Vanessa Caparas
0434013611
vanessa.mac96@gmail.com