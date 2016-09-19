2 bedrooms for rent in Leeming, off South Street – Free veges from the garden!

Fully furnished 4×2 house with ducted evaporative AC (except ceiling fan in one bedroom), and gas heater (in living room). Very clean and tidy house. Both bedrooms for rent have built in wardrobes, and full length mirrors. Brand new single beds including mattresses. Bus stop conveniently located at back of house, accessed by gate. Large garden including aquaponics set up – help yourself to free veges!

You would be living with a retired couple who welcome students of all backgrounds. This home would suit mature-minded people looking for a quiet place to study.

$130 Rent per week, $260 bond

Bills included

Internet included.

Off-street parking available

Shared bathroom

Close to

Murdoch University

Shops

Bus stop

Train station

Post Office

Parks

Hospitals

Furnishings:

Bed

Wardrobe

Study desk+chair+lamp

Rules:

No Pets

No smoking

No couples (but partner may stay over occasionally)

Available from: 19 Sep 2016

Contact

Vanessa Caparas

0434013611

vanessa.mac96@gmail.com