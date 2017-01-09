2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent

67 Lester Drive Thornlie, WA 6108

Well Presented Two Bedroom Unit, features open plan kitchen, dining, lounge with wood look vinyl flooring throughout.

Modern kitchen has gas hotplates, single bowl sink, breakfast bar with built in display cabinet, ample cupboard & bench space.

Master bedroom with built in mirrored robe.

Bedroom 2 is a good size.

Bathroom / laundry has 3 door single bowl vanity, shower & WC, laundry trough with mirrored shelf.

Split System Air Conditioning.

Private Balcony.

Security doors.

Good Complex, walk to Station and Shops.

Address

Rent: $250

Bond: $1000

Pets considered?: No

Smoking?: No

Available from: 09 Jan 2017

Contact

Veronica D’Souza

0403841202

virnad@hotmail.com