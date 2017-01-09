2-Bedroom Apartment For Rent
67 Lester Drive Thornlie, WA 6108
Well Presented Two Bedroom Unit, features open plan kitchen, dining, lounge with wood look vinyl flooring throughout.
Modern kitchen has gas hotplates, single bowl sink, breakfast bar with built in display cabinet, ample cupboard & bench space.
Master bedroom with built in mirrored robe.
Bedroom 2 is a good size.
Bathroom / laundry has 3 door single bowl vanity, shower & WC, laundry trough with mirrored shelf.
Split System Air Conditioning.
Private Balcony.
Security doors.
Good Complex, walk to Station and Shops.
Address (if concerned about privacy, just list suburb):
Rent: $250
Bond: $1000
Pets considered?: No
Smoking?: No
Available from: 09 Jan 2017
Contact
Veronica D’Souza
0403841202